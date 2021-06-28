Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,043.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.12 million and $3,043.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,450,347 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,188 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

