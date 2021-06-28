Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 35.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $223,678.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.00334576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00122900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00184786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

