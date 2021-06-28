BitCore (BTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,963.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $146,963.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.72 or 0.06052581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.01453174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00402192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.80 or 0.00616885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00442104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00335990 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

