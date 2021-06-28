BITTO Reaches Market Cap of $327,194.56 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITTO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $327,194.56 and approximately $42,198.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00249734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00680158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

