BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Shares of BB opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

