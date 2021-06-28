BlackRock Inc. Acquires 408,919 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.93% of GAN worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAN by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GAN by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $717.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.09.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.