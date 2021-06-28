Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.26 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

