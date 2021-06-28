Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 67.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC opened at $116.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.