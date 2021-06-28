Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Clovis Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CLVS opened at $6.54 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $683.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.