BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.57.

NYSE SRE opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

