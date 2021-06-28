Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $82.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.58 million and the highest is $82.84 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $333.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.43 million to $335.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.99 million to $354.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.