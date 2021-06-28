Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

