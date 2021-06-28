Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.26 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

