Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,590 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

