Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,049,545,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,396,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 2,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.