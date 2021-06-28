Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $215,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.