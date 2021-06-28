Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $974.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

