Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.01 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

