Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,702 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Associated Banc worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

