Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 152,193 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

