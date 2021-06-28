Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €94.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

