Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €94.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.