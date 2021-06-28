Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,106. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

