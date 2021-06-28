Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,496,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.42 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.