Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Broadcom worth $721,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $469.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

