Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,071.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

