Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $51.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.39 billion to $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $114.74. 903,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,406. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.