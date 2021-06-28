Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.50 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

