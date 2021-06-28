Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,789,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $1,758,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

