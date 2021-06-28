Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post $28.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $120.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $122.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.