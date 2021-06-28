Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Steven Madden posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 10,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 183.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

