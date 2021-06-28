Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. The Gap posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 940%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $33.99 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

