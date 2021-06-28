Brokerages Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Shares of ALG opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,568. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,774,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

