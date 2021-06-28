Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%.

BWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

