Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.90. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CCS traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 325,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Century Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.