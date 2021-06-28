Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.90. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CCS traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 325,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Century Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

