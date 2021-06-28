Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

