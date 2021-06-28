Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,275. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $59.76 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

