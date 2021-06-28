Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $22.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $18.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $91.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $93.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $98.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

