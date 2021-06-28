Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce $96.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.77 million and the lowest is $94.07 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $428.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.
TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.
TNP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 86,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
Read More: Economic Reports
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.