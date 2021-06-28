Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce $96.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.77 million and the lowest is $94.07 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $428.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

TNP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 86,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.