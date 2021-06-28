Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $11.53

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ADT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ADT by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,129 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ADT by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

