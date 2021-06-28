Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$28.43

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.43.

AC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

AC traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.44. 2,801,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,278. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.17.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

