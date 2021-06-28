Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$24.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.39. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

