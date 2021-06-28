Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $64.00

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

NKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,140 shares of company stock worth $1,046,125 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after buying an additional 481,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nkarta by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

