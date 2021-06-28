Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $61.62

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68. Redfin has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,561.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,533 shares of company stock worth $13,390,812 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

