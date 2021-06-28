Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Raised to Outperform at CSFB

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEP.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Shares of BEP.UN traded up C$2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$48.42. 146,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,333. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market cap of C$13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

