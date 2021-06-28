Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$13.27. 10,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.07. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$13.44.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders purchased a total of 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

