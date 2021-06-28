Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $31.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

