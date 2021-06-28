C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 897 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Shares of COF stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.48. 26,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

