C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.55. 88,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,407. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $428.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

