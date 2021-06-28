C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,055 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.82. 36,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

