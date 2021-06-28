C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 140,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,520. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

